Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Chevron Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $177.93 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $186.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.