Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Tom Frohlich Sells 10,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tom Frohlich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $144,918.40.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

KDNY opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.