Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 751.9% in October

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 751.9% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.00.

CHYHY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 32,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,923. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

