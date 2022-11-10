CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Down 70.1% in October

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the October 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHSCM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.46. 578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. CHS has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

CHS Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

