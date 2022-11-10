CIBC Cuts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$41.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.91.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$32.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.02. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$31.62 and a twelve month high of C$41.74.

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Jamieson Wellness

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$835,697.59. In related news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,750.22. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$835,697.59.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.