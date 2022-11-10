CIBC Increases Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$48.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AFN. TD Securities set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.25.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE AFN traded up C$1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$40.04. 79,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.42. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$28.80 and a 12 month high of C$44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$756.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$389.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$357.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.9700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

