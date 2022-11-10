Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. 1,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 172,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cimpress by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 219,521 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 171,384 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

