Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. 1,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 172,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.
Several brokerages recently commented on CMPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
