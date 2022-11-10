Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading 7.4% Higher

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.42). 489,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 773,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.39).

Circassia Group Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £142.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3,650.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Circassia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.