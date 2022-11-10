Citigroup Cuts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $22.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Wendy’s Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48.
Institutional Trading of Wendy’s
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 129,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 50,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
