Citigroup Cuts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $22.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 129,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 50,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

