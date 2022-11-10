Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 19.3%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 19.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 92,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,046,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $546.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

Insider Activity

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Further Reading

