Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of Clicks Group stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. Clicks Group has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

