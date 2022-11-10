Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $974.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.34 million. Cloudflare also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.84.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,920 shares of company stock worth $17,895,403. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 62.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

