Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Up 20.1%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shot up 20.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.44. 125,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,670,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on NET shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,920 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,403 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cloudflare by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 26,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

