Coats Group (LON:COA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.69

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.69 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 67.40 ($0.78). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.77), with a volume of 1,782,272 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on COA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 81 ($0.93) to GBX 90 ($1.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.15) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Coats Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1,085.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

