Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,950 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,750 ($31.66) to GBX 2,950 ($33.97) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCH. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($21.88) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($29.94) to GBX 2,500 ($28.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,210 ($25.45).

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,002.90 ($23.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,540.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,928.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,865.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,706 ($31.16).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($22.76) per share, with a total value of £4,131.93 ($4,757.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 633 shares of company stock worth $1,258,613.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

