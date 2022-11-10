Cogent Biosciences (COGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Cogent Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 46,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,917. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

