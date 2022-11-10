Coin98 (C98) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.75 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 10th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $47.44 million and $30.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001243 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.19 or 0.01745825 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006723 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00036800 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.34 or 0.01758026 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.