Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COIN. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.52.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $355.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,476,834. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

