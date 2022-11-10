Coliseum Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Shares Up 0.1%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,531,000.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

