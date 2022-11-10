Comerica Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

Comerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comerica to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NYSE:CMA opened at $69.77 on Thursday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Comerica by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Comerica by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

