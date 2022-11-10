Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €11.00 ($11.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($9.70) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.00) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.50) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.90) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.60) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CBK stock opened at €7.65 ($7.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is €7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.18. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.17 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($9.51).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

