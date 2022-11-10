Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.17

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.17 ($7.17) and traded as high as €8.44 ($8.44). Commerzbank shares last traded at €8.33 ($8.33), with a volume of 6,805,889 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.60) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.00) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.90) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.20) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($9.70) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.69 and a 200 day moving average of €7.18.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.