Commons Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Commons Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.1% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $14.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $504.28. 75,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,056. The company has a market capitalization of $223.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.07 and its 200-day moving average is $499.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.