Commons Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Commons Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 106,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,597. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

