Commons Capital LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. General Dynamics makes up about 0.9% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

GD stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.