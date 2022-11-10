Commons Capital LLC Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Commons Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,837,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of VOO traded up $15.03 on Thursday, reaching $358.90. 198,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

