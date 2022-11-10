Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Compass Digital Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.08 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

