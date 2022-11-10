Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $2.07. Compass shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 38,503 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.59.

Compass Trading Up 28.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Activity

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $288,049.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,778 shares of company stock valued at $730,285. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

