Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,651.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $411,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $424.38 million and a P/E ratio of -10.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

