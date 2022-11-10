Compound Dai (CDAI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.71 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 10th. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $559.24 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound Dai has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound Dai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.37 or 0.00596068 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.50 or 0.31048202 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Compound Dai Profile

Compound Dai’s genesis date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

