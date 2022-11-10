Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.37

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $4.33. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 1,678,944 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CNCE. StockNews.com began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $168.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $620,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 794,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.