Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.37

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as low as $4.33. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 1,678,944 shares traded.
Several research firms have commented on CNCE. StockNews.com began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $168.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.50.
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
