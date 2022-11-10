Concordium Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $57.62 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $57.62 million and approximately $848,563.03 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00581805 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.71 or 0.30305296 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,448,617,389 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,292,649 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

