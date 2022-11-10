Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 154.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $2,578,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

