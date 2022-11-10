Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines stock opened at $137.39 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

