Connectus Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average is $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $182.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

