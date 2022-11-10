Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 77,725 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.