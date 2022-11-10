Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Trading Down 2.2 %

CC stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

