Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $77.76 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96.

