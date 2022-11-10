ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $127.67. The stock had a trading volume of 177,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,962. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

