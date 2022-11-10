Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

