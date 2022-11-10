Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Consolidated Edison Stock Performance
ED opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $102.21.
Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.