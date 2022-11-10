Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Up 520.0% in October

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Linden Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 794,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 783.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,191,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 58,051 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

