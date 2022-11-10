Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,825,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 16,055,890 shares.The stock last traded at $73.08 and had previously closed at $71.91.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 163,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 92,891 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

