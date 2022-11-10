Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTS. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.60.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CTS traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.13. 3,138,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,666. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$887.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$12.65.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$570.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.7169437 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.