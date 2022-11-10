Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTS. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.60.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.21. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$887.52 million and a PE ratio of 45.89.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$570.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.7169437 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

