Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.99

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.99 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 107.40 ($1.24). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 9,600 shares trading hands.

Conygar Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.11 and a current ratio of 54.06. The company has a market cap of £65.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.64.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

