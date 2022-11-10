Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Corebridge Financial Stock Performance
NYSE CRBG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,903. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.41.
Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corebridge Financial stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Corebridge Financial Company Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.
Featured Stories
