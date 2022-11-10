Cormark Trims ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Target Price to C$58.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s current price.

ATA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ATA traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.82. 292,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.75. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$30.60 and a 12 month high of C$53.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$610.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$617.53 million. Equities analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.8258748 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$181,600.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,232.02.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

