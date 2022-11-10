Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRF stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $2,168,000.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.