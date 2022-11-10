Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CRF stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $14.20.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
