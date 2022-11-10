Corporación América Airports (CAAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Corporación América Airports has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporación América Airports stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

