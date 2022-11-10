Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.63

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.63 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 15571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Corteva Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

